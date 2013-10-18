LONDON A buoyant economy is expected to drive British unemployment down to the 7 percent level where the Bank of England has said it would look at raising interest rates much earlier than the bank expects, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.

Upbeat data in recent months have consistently exceeded expectations and convinced 27 of 31 economists in a poll taken this week that the recovery was sustainable.

"GDP growth in the coming years will be accelerating and we are forecasting above potential in 2015, so by then the economy will be back on track and recovered all the losses," said Melanie Bowler at Moody's Analytics.

Britain's economy grew at its fastest pace in three years in the second quarter but is still about 3.3 percent smaller than in early 2008, before it sank into recession.

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said in August that Bank Rate would stay at a record low of 0.5 percent at least until unemployment fell to 7 percent or below, something he said could take until the third quarter of 2016 to achieve.

"The labour market does continue to show a number of concerns. The public sector is still shedding jobs, while welfare benefit and pension reforms could push up the ILO unemployment rate as more people move back into the labour force," Bowler said.

Predictions are also clouded by uncertainty as more older people are working and restrictions on migrant workers from Romania and Bulgaria are due to be lifted in January, possibly pushing up the number of people in work or seeking a job.

Still, over two-thirds of the respondents in the poll said the jobless rate would hit 7 percent before Carney's prediction, with the majority saying it would do so at some point in 2015.

Half of the common contributors in this and a September poll brought forward their forecasts as to when unemployment, which held steady at 7.7 percent in the June-August period, would fall to target.

RATES GOING NOWHERE

According to the poll the economy expanded 0.7 percent August-September, matching the second quarter's buoyant growth, and will then expand 0.5 percent per quarter through to the end of next year - in line with a September poll.

Responses were largely collected before the U.S. Congress approved a deal to end a partial government shutdown and postpone at least until February a potentially catastrophic U.S. debt default.

As in all Reuters polls for over a year, Bank Rate was not expected to rise across the forecast horizon, currently through to June 2015. Only two economists polled saw any hike before then, and even they say not until late 2014 or early 2015.

Inflation held at 2.7 percent in September, defying expectations for a tick-down and again holding well above the BoE's 2 percent target. According to the poll it won't fall below that until 2015 at least.

"Higher inflation is unlikely to force the committee into tightening policy soon," said Philip Shaw at Investec.

Pledges by central banks to keep interest rates on hold for a long period risk pushing up inflation expectations, Martin Weale, one of the Bank's Monetary Policy Committee members, said on Tuesday.

The Bank could "conceivably" raise rates in 2014, its chief economist, Spencer Dale, said on Thursday.

"But it would have to be in a world where you had quite strong growth, perhaps stronger than you have got now, and a recovery in productivity weaker than I would expect," he said.