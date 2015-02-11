LONDON An indecisive result in Britain's upcoming national election and weak wage growth present the biggest threats to the economic recovery, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

Voters go to the ballot boxes on May 7 and opinion polls predict it will be close. Most have shown the opposition Labour party either slightly ahead of, or neck-and-neck with, incumbent Prime Minister David Cameron's right-leaning Conservatives.

But with a "hung parliament" in which no one party has enough seats to govern alone looking increasingly likely, 11 out of 27 economists said the outcome of the vote was the biggest risk to Britain's economy - the largest grouping, followed by 10 who cited weak wage growth.

Ten out of 17 who answered an extra question said an outright victory for the Conservatives would be the best outcome for British economic growth.

Previous Reuters polls ahead of British and U.S. national elections show market economists, mostly employed by large banks and research houses, usually predict right-leaning parties will be best for financial markets and economic growth.

"The basic problem that the Labour Party faces in this election is that it is seen by the electorate as being a less credible manager of the economy than the Conservatives," said Brian Hilliard at Societe Generale.

However, if he wins, Cameron has pledged to hold a referendum on whether Britain leaves the European Union.

That, say many economists, would be the biggest risk to the economy if it were to result in Britain leaving the trading bloc.

Hilliard at SocGen said it would cut growth by 0.5 percent per year - a modest estimate compared with some.

"The biggest adverse risk is that the Conservatives are able to lead a government that holds the promised referendum on UK exit from the EU," he said.

Median forecasts in the poll say Britain's economy will grow 0.6 percent per quarter through to next March, virtually unchanged from a January poll.

Slightly fewer economists said the biggest threat to growth was a lack of wage growth, but the poll suggested it would outstrip inflation over the next 18 months.

FED FIRST

Inflation plummeted to a 14-year low of 0.5 percent in December. As oil prices have done little to reverse their slide the Bank of England has scant reason to raise interest rates from a record low anytime soon.

Less than a third of the economists polled expect inflation to reach at least the Bank's 2 percent target before June 2016.

Bank Rate has sat at 0.5 percent for nearly six years, and the poll said it would be October at least before they start rising. Markets GBPOIS=ICAP don't have the first hike fully priced in for a year.

As repeatedly stressed by policymakers, any moves up will be gradual. By the end of this year, Bank Rate will be 0.75 percent, by end-December 2016 at 1.50 percent and even as 2017 draws to a close it will only have risen to 2.00 percent, if the poll is correct.

But while markets and economists are considering when the BoE will eventually pull the trigger - the forecast has moved steadily later in Reuters polls - other central banks around the world have been loosening policy.

The European Central Bank announced last month it was embarking on a sovereign bond buying programme while central banks from Australia to Denmark to Canada have cut their key interest rates. [ECILT/EU]

However, the Federal Reserve in the United States, where growth is also expected to be strong, will probably hike rates in June a sister poll found. [ECILT/US]

"The Bank of England – as well as the Fed – has a more favourable inflation starting point, and is enjoying robust growth and improving labour market conditions," said Sharon Bell at Goldman Sachs.

"This provides the BoE room to look through the temporary fall in headline inflation to a greater extent than other G10 central banks."

The Bank is due to publish its Quarterly Inflation Report on Thursday and the vast majority of economists polled at the end of last month expect the central bank to revise down its inflation projections. [BOE/INT]

They were less certain about what would happen to the growth outlook. Twelve said growth would be revised down and 10 saw an upward revision. Eighteen forecast no change.

(Polling by Hari Kishan and Sarmista Sen; Editing by Ross Finley/Hugh Lawson)