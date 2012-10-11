PARIS Fiscal tightening has slashed France's growth prospects, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday, posing a problem for President Francois Hollande who risks dampening growth further if he sticks to EU fiscal targets.

A survey of 29 economists conducted in the past week showed the median growth forecast for 2013 has been halved to 0.3 percent since July, well below the government target for 0.8 percent.

The International Monetary Fund cut its forecasts on Monday, saying the French economy would grow only 0.1 percent this year and 0.4 percent in 2013.

Economists blamed a deepening crisis in Europe, which is weighing on exports, but also last month's austerity budget, the tightest unveiled in France for 30 years.

Lower-than-expected growth will cause the government to miss its public deficit goal next year, with a budget gap of 3.5 percent of gross domestic product instead of the targeted 3.0 percent, the poll predicted.

But economists fear even more fiscal tightening could hit domestic demand and lower growth yet further. That would push the public deficit target further out of reach, leaving Hollande little room to manoeuvre as the economy nears a debt spiral.

"It is far from clear that the economic fundamentals will support further aggressive consolidation, and there are increasing concerns that the 'doom loop' between public finances and economic activity is spreading," said Barclays analysts in a research report.

Hollande has stressed his commitment to meeting the European Union's budget deficit ceiling of 3.0 percent of GDP by the end of next year in a bid to show France has the fiscal rigour needed to remain at the core of the troubled euro zone.

The measures unveiled in September comprised higher levies on businesses and an increase in the tax rate for high earners in a bid to recoup 30 billion euros (24.2 billion pounds) for the public purse.

But the policies have dismayed businesses and raised fears about demand.

RECESSIONARY CLIMATE

Unemployment in France is already above the 3 million mark, and higher business charges risk eroding investment, prompting further job cuts and ultimately lower consumption. The poll sees it averaging 10.7 percent in 2013.

The median forecast for consumer spending from the Reuters survey was for a contraction of 0.1 percent this year, and growth of just 0.2 percent in 2013.

"France has now joined the sharp fiscal tightening camp, and this will weigh severely on domestic demand," said Cyril Blesson, chief economist at consultancy Pair Conseil. "Given the weak external demand coming from its European peers, this will imply a continuation of the recessionary climate in France."

For Marie Diron, economist at Oxford Economics, financial markets have already taken on board the fact that France will not meet its deficit target. Diron has slashed her growth forecast for next year to 0.2 percent from 0.8 percent.

The country is still borrowing at near-record low rates, despite a widespread awareness the government is overly optimistic on growth.

"As long as he (Hollande) sends the right signals, that he's trying to reduce the deficit and taking the measures needed, I don't think a slightly wider deficit will send the cost of debt to very high levels," she said.

(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)