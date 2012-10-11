BERLIN Germany's economy is grinding to a halt in the second half of the year and will return to only mild growth in 2013, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.

The quarterly poll said the economy would return to growth only in the first quarter of next year, expanding 0.3 percent after stagnation in both second-half quarters of 2012.

For next year, 19 economists polled see growth of 1.0 percent after 0.8 percent this year. That is in line with forecasts from Germany's leading economic institutes.

The International Monetary Fund cut its economic forecasts for Germany on Monday and now expects growth of 0.9 percent this year and next.

Germany's resilience to the euro zone debt crisis has been steadily fraying as its firms suffer from falling demand for their products from European partners and signs of a slowdown in other markets.

The European Central Bank's plan for potentially unlimited government bond-buying has raised hopes on financial markets of an end to the most acute phase of the crisis, but that optimism has not spread to the real economy.

Germany's most-watched leading indicator, Ifo's business sentiment, dropped for a fifth straight month in September, putting recession on the cards, a prospect economists now believe unlikely.

"Economic data so far don't show the collapse that leading indicators suggest," said Stefan Kipar, economist at BayernLB.

Economists also expect inflation to average 2.0 percent this year and 1.9 percent next year, just in line with the ECB's target for price stability.

Germany's consumer price inflation for September was confirmed to be unchanged at a rate of 2.0 percent year-on-year, official data said on Thursday.

The ECB has taken on a stronger role in fighting the euro zone's debt crisis recently and bought governments time by agreeing to buy bonds of struggling euro zone member states once they sign up to strict reform programmes from the European rescue fund.

Germany's hawkish Bundesbank, however, strongly opposes the latest ECB decision and its President Jens Weidmann was the only Governing Council member to vote against the new plan, which he regards as being tantamount to financing governments by printing banknotes and fuelling inflation.

