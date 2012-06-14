LONDON There is an even chance the Bank of England will restart the printing presses and the decision probably rests on whether Europe's two-year-old debt crisis is resolved some time soon, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

The median forecast from 25 economists polled this week gave a 50-50 chance the Bank will add to the 325 billion pounds it has injected into the money supply as part of its quantitative easing programme, designed to bolster growth.

Pressure on the central bank to act has been mounting after the country slipped back into recession at the start of the year and as the euro zone debt crisis rages on.

"There is a lot of uncertainty around the euro zone, and what happens in the euro zone will determine what happens in terms of monetary policy in the UK," said Scott Corfe, senior economist at the Centre for Economics and Business Research.

"If the crisis does escalate quite significantly then more QE is almost a certainty. But if politicians manage to reassure the markets that they are working towards to some sort of sustainable solution then the Bank can hold off."

Spain became the fourth country to seek assistance from the European Union on Saturday and the bloc's future could hinge on a Greek election this weekend.

But a succession of Reuters polls have suggested the euro zone, destination for about half of all Britain's exports, will not break up.

TO QE OR NOT TO QE

Of those that saw a greater than even chance of more QE, all said the bank would next add 50 billion pounds. Forecasts for the total amount ranged from 325 billion to 500 billion pounds, about one-third of gross domestic product.

An uncertain outlook and a raft of conflicting data has driven many economists to flip-flop on their QE forecasts in recent months. In the latest poll, five raised their total spend expectation from two weeks ago while two cut their forecasts.

The economy surprised markets by falling back into recession at the start of the year and the poll saw it scraping out growth of just 0.1 percent in the current quarter.

Britain's economy is expected to bounce by 0.6 percent between July and September, mainly due to London's hosting of the Olympic Games and the resultant ticket sales, slowing to 0.4 percent as the year ends.

Growth will average just 0.2 percent this year, weaker than the 0.4 percent predicted just a month ago. That is the lowest forecast since Reuters began polling on it in November 2010.

It's expected to pick up to just 1.5 percent in 2013, down marginally from the previous poll.

TEETERING

The Bank of England is walking a tightrope of supporting growth while attempting to control inflation that is running considerably above its two percent target.

Despite a big drop in April, inflation is still high, at 3 percent. Last month, the BoE said it would take nine months longer than previously thought for it to return to its 2 percent target.

The poll does not see inflation at target in any quarter until at least 2014.

"Inflation concerns have been the key hindrance to BoE members voting for further asset purchases," said Melanie Bowler at Moody's Analytics who says the Bank will make one further injection of 50 billion pounds next quarter.

"The minutes of the latest BoE meeting are expected to show an underlying change in the monetary policy stance, with renewed support for quantitative easing."

The Bank Rate will stay at its record low of 0.5 percent until at least 2014, medians in the poll showed, with none of the 67 economists seeing any movement until January at the earliest.

None of the economists polled see any rate cuts and only around a third see a hike before the end of next year.

The International Monetary Fund last month urged the central bank to cut interest rates further from the current record low of 0.5 percent and buy more assets.