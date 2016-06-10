TOKYO The Bank of Japan will likely keep interest rates and its massive asset buying programme unchanged next week as it waits to see how the economy reacts to its surprise shift to negative rates earlier this year, a Reuters poll showed.

Ten of 12 analysts surveyed forecast the central bank will keep the minus 0.1 percent interest it applied to some of the excess reserves that financial institutions park with the central bank.

And 9 of 11 analysts predicted the BOJ will maintain its annual target for base money, or deposits and cash in circulation, at 80 trillion yen (516.69 billion pounds).

"We expect the BOJ will wait and see the impact from its negative interest rate policy. But the pace of rises in prices without fresh food and energy, which the BOJ focuses on, is slowing and downside risks have risen due to the impact from a stronger yen," Takumi Tsunoda, senior economist at Shinkin Central Bank, said in the survey.

"Although we expect the BOJ will keep monetary policy unchanged this time, a chance has risen for further stimulus measure soon."

Indeed, a separate Reuters survey looking at a slightly longer timeframe showed 70 percent of respondents see the BOJ easing policy in July, most likely through a combination of steps such as a deeper cut into negative rates and boosting purchases of bonds and some riskier assets.

The latest data showed the BOJ's new index of inflation stripping away the effect of energy and fresh food costs rose 0.9 percent in April from a 1.1 percent in March.

But the government's core consumer prices, which exclude fresh food but includes energy, fell 0.3 percent, the second straight monthly fall.

Kuroda has said the positive effects of negative rates would begin to spread to the economy before the end of the year.

But at the BOJ's last meeting in April, it once again pushed back the timing for hitting its 2 percent inflation target, to March 2018 at the latest.

Bucking the consensus, NLI Research Institute said the BOJ was likely to move at its June 15-16 meeting to catch financial markets by surprise, a tactic that BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has employed before, most recently in January with the move to negative rates.

"Our main scenario is that the BOJ aims to surprise the markets next week by adopting a wide range of measures before the markets force the central bank to ease," said Tsuyoshi Ueno, senior economist at NLI Research Institute.

But he added that BOJ policymakers may prefer to hold off on acting until they see the outcome of Britain's June 23 referendum on whether to remain in the European Union.

