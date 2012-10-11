ISTANBUL Turkey's economy will just miss government forecasts this year, as a drop in domestic demand takes its toll, but recover slowly in 2013, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.

Medians from the poll of 38 economist, taken in the past week, suggest growth will average 3.0 percent this year but accelerate to 4.1 percent in 2013, lower than the 4.5 percent forecast for 2013 in the previous Reuters poll in July.

The Turkish government cut its growth forecast for 2012 to 3.2 percent from 4.0 percent and for 2013 to 4.0 percent from 5.0 percent on Tuesday.

"Growth will result from the slight recovery in the domestic demand. We should start to see the effects of the central bank's easier policy on the economy," said Elif Gulay Girgin, economist at Oyak Securities.

At its last policy meeting in September, the central bank cut the lending rate by 150 basis points to 10 percent and hinted it could do more to support the economy.

The poll showed analysts expect the Turkish central bank to cut its overnight lending rate, the upper end of its interest rate corridor, to 9 percent by the end of this year but were split as to whether it would end 2013 at 8.50 or 8.75 percent.

Analysts expect annual inflation to be 7.6 percent at the end of 2012 and 6.6 percent in December 2013, above the central bank's year-end target of 5 percent.

"Next year, the central bank will be more focused on core indicators and as long as there is no deterioration on these, the bank will tolerate headline inflation above its target," said Bora Tamer Yilmaz, vice president at Halk Invest.

Analysts were expecting the current account deficit, a structural weakness in Turkey's economy, to narrow to $60 billion (37.4 billion pounds) in 2012 and but rise again to $65.9 billion in 2013.

"The narrowing of the current account deficit will stop at the end of 2012. If oil prices don't fall next year, the deficit will start to rise again. The recovery in the economy will also effect it negatively," said Tuba Talinli, economist at TEB.

The government's year-end target is $58.7 billion for 2012 and $60.7 billion for 2013.

