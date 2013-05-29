Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney arrives at the G7 Finance Ministers meeting in Aylesbury, southern England May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Alastair Grant/Pool

OTTAWA The Bank of Canada said on Wednesday that its next move would be an interest rate hike rather than a cut, repeating its previous language and opting not to rock the boat in the final policy decision under outgoing Governor Mark Carney.

The central bank held the key policy rate at 1 percent, as expected, extending a nearly three-year freeze on rates, the longest since the 1950s.

It cited continued slack in the economy, a muted outlook for inflation, and slower debt build-up by Canadian households as justification for its tightening stance, the only one in the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations.

"... (T)he considerable monetary policy stimulus currently in place will likely remain appropriate for a period of time, after which some modest withdrawal will likely be required," it said.

The forward guidance was identical to that used in the bank's last rate decision on April 17.

The Canadian dollar briefly firmed to reach a session high of C$1.0355 to the U.S. dollar before giving up those gains.

Market participants had largely expected the bank to stay the course just before Carney steps down from its helm to run the Bank of England, but some players saw an outside chance the bank would drop its tightening bias altogether.

Carney begins a five-year term as Bank of England governor on July 1.

The Bank of Canada has been signalling for over a year that it intends to tighten monetary policy, but has gradually softened its tone to indicate any move would be far in the distance.

Economists don't expect a move until the final quarter of 2014, according to a median forecast of 34 analysts in a Reuters poll earlier this month.

Incoming Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz, currently head of the country's export credit agency, could come under pressure to shift towards neutral language on rates.

However, all of Canada's 12 primary dealers in the Reuters poll predicted Poloz would retain the bias after he takes over on June 3.

The bank conceded that Canadian economic growth in the first quarter likely surpassed its projection of 1.5 percent, annualized, but said growth in 2013 as a whole looked broadly in line with its 1.5 percent expectation.

Inflation has been slightly weaker than it had expected; the annual rate fell to 0.4 percent in April, well outside the bank's targeted range of 1 to 3 percent.

But the bank maintained its forecast for total consumer price index inflation and core inflation to rise to the 2 percent target by mid-2015.

(Editing by Bernadette Baum)