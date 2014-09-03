Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Glenn Stevens gives a speech entitled ''Economic Policy after the Booms'' at the Australian business Economists Luncheon in central Sydney July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

SYDNEY The head of Australia's central bank on Wednesday said he was not about to drop a commitment to stability for interest rates, though at some point the wording of the pledge would have to be recalibrated.

After giving a speech in Adelaide, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Glenn Stevens was asked when he might alter the central bank's current phrase that "the prudent course is likely be a period of stability in interest rates."

Stevens replied that the phrase had done its job in stopping markets from constantly speculating on when rates might rise.

At some point the phrase would change to a more normal formulation such as "policy remains appropriate", but Stevens said he was not in a position to say when that might happen.

Asked about the level of the Australian dollar, Stevens repeated that the currency was above most measures of appropriate value.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)