LONDON Retail sales fell at the fastest pace in over a year as cash-strapped consumers cut back spending, a CBI survey showed on Thursday, and retailers kept a gloomy outlook.

The CBI distributive trades survey's reported sales balance fell to -14 in August from -5 in July, coming below economists' forecast of -10. The expected sales balance for September rose to -7 from -12 for August.

"Sales volumes fell at a pace not seen in over a year as consumers have continued to see their real incomes squeezed by a combination of inflation and weak wage growth," said the chairwoman of the CBI's distributive trades panel, Judith McKenna.

"Prices will rise more slowly in the coming months and savvy retailers will continue to offer consumers the lowest prices possible", she said.

Consumer morale is near record-lows and Britons have cut back on spending as climbing prices, higher taxes and slow wage increases eat into their budgets while uncertainty about job security also weighs.

Economists expect weak consumption to be a major drag for the economy, which faces additional headwinds from financial market turmoil and the slowdown in key export markets.

