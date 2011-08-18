LONDON Retail sales grew at an unexpectedly slow pace in July, the Office for National Statistics said on Thursday.

KEY POINTS

- Steepest year-on-year decline in predominantly non-food store sales since January 2010

- Sharpest 3-month versus previous 3 months decline in predominantly food stores sales since October 2010

ANALYSTS COMMENTS:

ROSS WALKER, RBS

"It's all sort of much as expected. This is always a volatile series so the underlying picture is essentially unaltered, and that is that the level of sales volumes has been essentially flat for over a year now, which seems consistent with the squeeze on real household disposable income, which is flat to marginally negative at the moment.

I don't think there is any surprise in these numbers, they are weak, but we know consumers' have got no money, and we also know inflation is sticky, so those things don't help the volume numbers."

JAMES KNIGHTLEY, ING

"Essentially retail sales are flat lining at the moment, which is unsurprising given confidence is so weak and household finances are so heavily strained."

"This story is unlikely to change soon. However, we are more optimistic as we head into 2012. Nominal wages are picking up and if inflation falls as we expect next year we could see the first increase in real wages for 4 years. There is a big increase in the tax free allowance next year as well while compensation payments from the miss-selling of payment protection insurance (up to 7bn worth) will also help. It is also important to remember that despite the focus on unemployment, employment has actually been rising though the year and employment intention surveys remain encouraging. This all has the potential to improve household finances over the next twelve months, which should support confidence and therefore, hopefully, prompt an improvement in spending growth."

ALAN CLARKE, SCOTIA CAPITAL

"It was broadly in line with expectations. It wasn't bad, it wasn't brilliant. The strength of retail sales is really shaped by prices. Last month was quite strong because of discounting. Those discounts went away this month, so the strength faded. The question will be how retail sales perform when new season price rises come in."

VICTORIA CADMAN, INVESTEC:

"It's another set of disappointing data, with the UK consumer limping along at best. What leaps out is that consumers are unwilling to spend on big ticket items -- household goods are down 4.1 percent on the year.

"The outlook for retail does not look particularly rosy, concerns about the growth outlook and the decline in real wages are weighing on the consumer.

"With consumers looking unwilling to spend -- particularly on big ticket items -- that may well hold back services as a whole when we get into Q3 GDP data."