GENEVA (Reuters) -

A U.N. report published on Tuesday criticised U.S. and European strategies for overcoming the economic crisis and recommended they abandon the focus on austerity and deficits in favour of wage growth, tighter regulation and exchange rate reform.

Here are some key excerpts from the report.

ON THE RESPONSE TO THE CRISIS

"The response to a crisis should depend on its cause. If a crisis originates from the bursting of an asset bubble, a more rational response would be financial reform, and even quite the opposite of fiscal retrenchment, namely countercyclical policies to absorb private sector deleveraging so as to reduce the macroeconomic slump created by asset deflation. If the crisis originates from overexposure to foreign creditors and excessive appreciation of the domestic currency, the appropriate response at the national level might be to improve the debt structure, as well as introduce policies aimed at avoiding misalignments of the real exchange rate and imposing controls on capital inflows."

ON FISCAL TIGHTENING

"In such a situation, a restrictive fiscal policy aimed at budget consolidation or reducing the public debt is unlikely to succeed, because a national economy does not function in the same way as an individual firm or household."

"Moreover, making balanced budgets or low public debt an end in itself can be detrimental to achieving other goals of economic policy, namely high employment and socially acceptable income distribution."

"Those who support fiscal tightening argue that it is indispensable for restoring the confidence of financial markets, which is perceived as key to economic recovery. This is despite the almost universal recognition that the crisis was the result of financial market failure in the first place."

ON EXCHANGE RATE REFORM

"A better design of the global exchange rate system has to ensure that private financial actors, whose behaviour is often driven by purely speculative considerations and herding, do not exert excessive influence on the determination of exchange rates, and thus on the competitiveness of producers of different countries in international trade. Governments and central banks need to take the initiative by targeting exchange rates and ensuring that deviations from those targets are minimal and temporary.

"Greater stability of the real exchange rate could be achieved by a system of rules-based managed floating. In principle, such a regime may be regarded as a dynamic version of the Bretton Woods system, which was based on the rule of fixed but adjustable nominal exchange rates."

ON RE-REGULATING FINANCIAL MARKETS

"...the financial sector has increasingly become a source of instability for the real sector... Financial markets were deregulated, despite frequent failures of those markets. ...an unresolved issue is the systematic underestimation of risks that arise when all participants in a certain segment of the financial market move in the same direction through herd behaviour.

"The markets can only be stabilised if they no longer have the power to move prices in the wrong direction or to overshoot the fair value by a wide margin. Thus, systematic intervention by governments should become a legitimate tool to correct market failures.

"Much of the systemic risk in the financial system has derived from the systemically important financial institutions. Proposals to address this 'too-big-to-fail' problem have concentrated, so far, on additional capital requirements and improved supervision rather than on restructuring. A more comprehensive approach should also include a special resolution procedure in case of crises, which should not place a burden on government resources, and the introduction of size caps, which may be absolute or relative to GDP."

ON THE THREAT FROM COMMODITY PRICES

"If higher commodity prices lead to a widespread tightening of monetary policy worldwide, this could become a major threat to the recovery.

"However, in view of the enormous labour market slack in the United States and Europe, where even nominal wages are barely growing, the risk of higher commodity prices triggering an inflationary spiral are negligible. Thus a restrictive monetary policy is not an appropriate measure against high commodity prices, which are primarily the result of external factors, mostly related to supply-side shocks and to the impact of financial markets."

ON THE NEED FOR AN INCOMES POLICY, ESPECIALLY IN GERMANY

"Given the importance of consumption for boosting global demand, incomes policies in the biggest economies could contribute significantly to a balanced expansion, especially when the global recovery is still fragile. An essential element of such a policy is the adjustment of real wages in line with productivity, so that domestic consumption can rise in line with supply."

"The current problems in the euro zone are largely the result of diverging wage increases in the member states."

"Unlike the emerging market economies in similar crisis situations in the past, the countries in the euro zone that have lost competitiveness and now face serious debt problems do not have the option of devaluing their currencies. Therefore, in addition to income transfers, an explicit policy of increasing wages in the surplus countries, particularly in Germany, to reduce the problems of falling competitiveness in the more crisis-hit countries is a crucial part of the solution."

ON PROMOTING RECOVERY

"Increased social spending to support low-income groups seems to be a rational way to promote recovery, as it prevents their consumption from falling during a crisis and poverty from rising.

"If tax cuts are the preferred instrument, reductions of sales and value added taxes as well as income tax cuts for the lower income groups that have a higher propensity to spend are generally more effective in raising demand and national income than tax cuts for the higher income groups."

