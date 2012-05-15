LONDON New French President Francois Hollande said on the night of his election that he wanted to be judged only on his pledges to fairness and youth.

On the second promise at least, Hollande, who took office on Tuesday, and other Western leaders have their work cut out: More than one in five young people in France are out of work, as they are in Britain, Italy, Ireland, Poland and Sweden.

"Governments need to address this economic and social problem with decisive and concrete action," Angel Gurría, secretary-general of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, said in a statement.

In the 34-country OECD area, youth unemployment is at 17.1 percent - more than twice as high as the overall jobless rate. In Spain and Greece, where every second youth is out of work, the rate is three times higher.

Figures released on Tuesday by the OECD ahead of a meeting of G20 labour ministers in Mexico this week highlight the rapid deterioration in the job market for 15- to 24-year-olds.

In Spain, unemployment in this age group has jumped to 51.1 percent from 17.4 percent in March 2007.

The global financial crisis is the main reason for the spike in unemployment, but a mismatch of skills due to technological change and globalisation is making it worse.

Many jobs that required only a secondary education have moved offshore, while the ones that are replacing them demand increasingly sophisticated qualifications.

This structural change explains why the United States has 1.2 million unemployed workers but 3.6 million unfilled jobs, according to a new report by the Henry Jackson Initiative (HJI), a business group whose aim is to make the case for capitalism.

A survey last year by Manpower, a recruitment agency, found 52 percent of U.S. employers were facing big difficulties in filling vacancies due to a skills shortage, the report noted.

Recent trends in education were exacerbating the mismatch, the HJI study argued. University degrees had become prized at the expense of vocational education; Germany, with a comprehensive education system, was a notable exception.

Germany's youth jobless rate in March was 7.9 percent, compared with 24.9 percent in the United States, three times more than the overall unemployment rate.

Raghuram Rajan, a former chief economist at the International Monetary Fund, also took aim at "expensive degrees that have little value in the job market".

"More information on job prospects in various career tracks, along with better counselling about educational and training programmes, can help people make better decisions before they enroll in expensive but useless programmes," Rajan, a professor of finance at the University of Chicago, wrote in the latest edition of Foreign Affairs.

In areas of high unemployment, Rajan recommended subsidies for firms to hire first-time young workers, a prescription echoed by the OECD.

The Paris-based forum said the subsidies - or, alternatively, reductions in social security contributions - should be targeted at low-skilled youth and those who have finished their apprenticeships as well as at smaller firms.

