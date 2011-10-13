NEW YORK U.S. economic growth is likely to pick up a notch by year-end, though analysts have reined in their expectations again and still see a one-in-three chance the economy will slide back into recession, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.

Recent stronger-than-expected jobs and economic growth data have tempered contraction worries that flared following the debt ceiling debate and a downgrade of the United States' debt rating by Standard & Poor's over the summer.

"We've stepped back from the abyss, the data that we're getting suggests certainly the economy isn't in freefall as yet," said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James.

The poll of more than 70 economists predicted an economy limping along after a weak first half, with unemployment lingering around 9 percent until the end of next year.

With the economy sensitive to shocks, the sovereign debt crisis in the euro zone remains one of the biggest threats. European leaders will meet at the end of the month and a new comprehensive plan is expected to be discussed.

U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) was seen rising to an annualized 2.0 percent in the third quarter, slightly up on 1.3 percent in Q2. The poll put GDP growth at 1.9 percent in Q4 and 1.8 percent in the first quarter of 2012.

"Recent economic data is slightly better than expected. However, both consumers and businesses are pessimistic about economic prospects," said Nathaniel Karp at BBVA.

That rate of growth will not be enough to get a significant number of Americans who are without a job back to work.

Respondents saw the number of unemployed staying higher for longer. Over the past three months, 30 out of 42 common contributors increased their unemployment rate projections across the entire forecast horizon.

The unemployment rate is expected to average 9.1 percent for the year, up from earlier expectations of 8.9 percent.

It is expected to average 8.9 percent next year -- barely down at all, and up from the previous 8.5 percent consensus.

But Washington may be too divided to provide much help to the labour market.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Senate defeated President Barack Obama's job creation package of $447 billion in tax cuts and new spending, though Obama said he would try to pass components of the bill individually.

Parts of the bill that might be salvaged are a payroll tax cut and extension of unemployment benefits for the long-term unemployed.

"If some of these things get through, that will ease the burden, particularly if the cut in payroll taxes gets extended," said Brown.

The U.S. housing market, at the epicentre of the financial crisis that started four years ago, is expected to stabilise, although house prices are not expected to rise until the second half of 2012.

Economists forecast the S&P/Case-Shiller home price index would average a decline of 3.7 percent in 2011 and rise a paltry 0.5 percent next year.

