LONDON, AUG 30 - Lenders approved the highest number of mortgages since May 2010 last month, but unsecured consumer borrowing was unexpectedly weak, Bank of England figures showed on Tuesday.

Separate figures showed the Bank's preferred money supply gauge -- M4 excluding intermediate other financial corporations -- picked up to show growth of 0.6 percent on the month, after a 0.1 percent fall in June.

ANALYST COMMENTS

HOWARD ARCHER, IHS GLOBAL INSIGHT

"Muted unsecured consumer credit indicates that consumer appetite for new taking on new borrowing is low while there is also a strong desire of many consumers to reduce their debt. Consumer desire to get a tighter grip on their finances is the consequence of current very low and falling consumer confidence which reflects heightened concern over the outlook for the economy and jobs. Meanwhile, there remains limited availability of unsecured credit from banks.

"It is likely though that some people are having to borrow more to help finance their spending due to the extended squeeze on their purchasing power coming from high inflation, low wage growth and tighter fiscal policy. "

ROSS WALKER, RBS

"It all looks pretty much as expected, pretty subdued and in line with recent trends. Although it's pretty sluggish, I don't think it has any immediate policy implications.

"Approvals are inching up, but still running at half its long-run average. It's flatlining. you'd be hard-pushed to make the case it's a meaningful uptrend."