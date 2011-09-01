LONDON Manufacturing activity shrank at its fastest pace in more than two years in August as export orders dived, in a further sign the economic recovery is

stalling.

ANALYST COMMENTS

PHILIP SHAW, INVESTEC

"The PMI is not surprising but still a disappointment and largely reflects the slowdown in the pace of global activity which has been evident for the past couple of months. This is very much a global story but we judge that the implications for domestic interest rates are that we are unlikely to see a hike in the Bank rate until early 2013.

"On balance, we don't feel the MPC will sanction more QE given the high prevailing rates of inflation, but it may well be a close call over the coming months. The outlook for policy will certainly be driven by the data flow over the next few months. Weaker activity indices would tend to go hand in hand with a softening in global price pressures. Therefore if we see the direction of the surveys being maintained, i.e. downward, then the prospect of further QE would certainly be enhanced."

TOM VOSA, NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK:

"The export orders are perhaps the most curious number because the CBI industrial trends survey suggested that export orders were actually going up. They normally don't diverge by very much. The suspicion is that after the upward revision that we did see to the July data, it may well be that the CIPS gets revised up a bit.

"But clearly output is falling and that's coming through to the headline, the lack of orders, which suggests we will continue to get a soft reading in September data."

ROSS WALKER, RBS

"Looking at the detail, we think it's a little bit disappointing, in that you have a further deterioration of new orders and the output balance dipping into contractionary territory. The composition looks a bit softer than the headline figure.

"I don't think it's suggesting the picture has changed significantly from a month ago. I don't think anybody (on the MPC) would be changing their vote on the back of this number, but it does suggest that growth in Q3 will be fairly subdued."

ROB DOBSON, SENIOR ECONOMIST, MARKIT

"The second half of 2011 has so far seen the UK manufacturing sector, once the pivotal cog in the economic recovery, switch into reverse gear. August saw production fall for the fir st time since May 2009 on the back of the sharpest deterioration in new order inflows for two-and-a-half years. A slight drop in employment also suggests manufacturers are increasingly cautious in their outlook and seeking to cut costs where possible.

"The sudden and substantial drop in new export orders is particularly worrisome, with UK manufacturers hit by rising global economic uncertainty, just as austerity measures are ramping up at home. As consumer and business confidence are slumping both at home and abroad, it is hard to see where any near-term improvement in demand will spring from.

"On a brighter note, price pressures have eased substantially since the beginning of the year. This provides support to the Bank of England's belief that inflationary pressures are temporary and offer room for manoeuvre if any further stimulus is required."

(Reporting by Fiona Shaikh)