LONDON Industrial production fell unexpectedly in July, Despite a modest increase in factory output, due to a drop in oil and gas extraction, official data showed on Wednesday.

The figures suggest industry made a lacklustre start to the third quarter, casting doubt on whether the economy will find its stride again after nine months of almost non-existent growth.

ECONOMISTS' COMMENTS:

MARCHEL ALEXANDROVICH, JEFFERIES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

"The number wasn't as bad as feared. We had such a bad run of data in the UK over the last few weeks that I think markets were gearing up for something a bit worse, when actually manufacturing picked up a bit.

"It's a bad start to the quarter with the IP number being down, but I think people are not looking for anything particularly good for Q3 anyway... This number is not really supportive of the Bank of England doing more QE tomorrow."

VICTORIA CADMAN, INVESTEC

"It's reassuring to see manufacturing just about to record an increase in July on the month, in particular given that manufacturing PMIs have pointed towards contraction in the sector over the last couple of months.

"For the GDP figures the dip in industrial production is a disappointment. Perhaps that is still due to rig maintenance.

"Overall it is not a big surprise. It is reassuring that manufacturing is holding up but at the same time, it is not a great start to the third quarter.

"The Bank of England's MPC sitting in session are going to look at this and take some reassurance from it that official manufacturing data has not followed PMI. It is not good a enough a number for them to not worry, but it is not yet enough for them to pull the trigger on more QE.