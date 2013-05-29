NEW YORK Ecuador is planning to issue sovereign debt, perhaps before the end of this year or in the first quarter of 2014, marking a return to international debt markets five years after it defaulted on $3.2 billion of sovereign bonds despite an ability to pay.

"Yes, we are working on that," Ecuador's ambassador to the United States, Nathalie Cely, said on Wednesday. "We don't know exactly the month, but it could be as soon as the end of this year or the first trimester of the next year. ... Certainly we have found a lot of appetite for government bonds.

"There are a couple of investment banks that have visited me in Washington to talk about that and to let me know they are looking forward for our bond initiative," Cely told Reuters in a telephone interview before meeting with investors in New York.

The details of any bond offering have not been worked out yet, Cely said, but added that many banks have spoken to the government and that she has had direct contact with Credit Suisse about an offering. She said the bonds are expected to be denominated in U.S. dollars.

The decision by President Rafael Correa in December 2008 to default on Ecuador's sovereign U.S. dollar-denominated debt marked the second time in a decade that the country failed to pay its creditors.

At the time, Correa, a leftist who is a U.S.-trained economist, said debt holders were "monsters" and that the debt issued by past governments contained "illegalities."

Since the 2008 debt default, Ecuador, a U.S. dollarized OPEC member state of more than 14 million people, has relied on credits from China and other multilateral lenders for financing.

"I think we have a sound track record of growth and political stability that we have not had in the past," said Cely, an economist who is close to newly re-elected Correa. She added, "I don't find it ironic, but we are ready and at a different moment than in the past."

She highlighted that Ecuador not only has oil revenue but has improved its tax collection by 5 percentage points of gross domestic product over the last five years by closing loopholes.

High oil prices and bigger tax revenues have allowed Ecuador to spend heavily in recent years, spurring growth. But economic expansion slowed to 5 percent last year from 8 percent in 2011.

Credit rating agencies, which slashed their credit opinions in the wake of the default have pointed to improvements in Ecuador's economic conditions.

In June of last year, Standard & Poor's upgraded Ecuador's long-term sovereign credit rating to B from B-minus, citing indications of better growth prospects and government revenues on sustained higher levels of investment.

The government is hoping to pass a new mining law to ease investment terms and allow more diversification of the economy away from its dependence on oil.

Correa is now the longest-serving president since Ecuador's democracy was re-established in 1979 following a military dictatorship. He has strong support among the low-income majority but has come under fire for concentrating power in his own hands, sidelining critics within his party, taking a tough line with foreign investors and bullying the media.

Cely, 47, who arrived in Washington in January 2012 after previously serving the government in various high-level economic roles, was in New York to speak with investors and showcase the government's stability and to show that it can push ahead with reforms as well as development, such as the ambitious $12.5 billion Pacifico oil refinery project scheduled to begin in 2016.

Cely also highlighted the government's plans to spend $20 billion between 2013 and 2020 on the transport sector, with more than half, or $11.65 billion, devoted to highways. More than $2 billion is slated for waterways and nearly $2 billion for rail development.

TRADE TALKS

Ecuador wants to renegotiate its investment protection treaty with the United States, which Cely says is not compatible with the nation's constitution because it inhibits the local jurisdiction of the country's laws.

Annulling the current investment protection law would inhibit the ability of U.S. companies from filing arbitration against the Andean nation.

"We are ready to sit down with the U.S.," Cely said, noting that Ecuador requested a dialogue with Washington three weeks ago. Ecuador hopes to conclude trade talks with the European Union in 2013-14 and South Korea in 2014-16.

Businessmen listening to Cely's speech said there appeared to be plenty of opportunity for doing business in Ecuador, but they remained concerned about a change of the investment protection law.

"I don't have a major concern with how the Correa government is running things," said Jason Rosenthal, the owner of pulp and paper producer Barnett Corp., which exports between $75 million and $80 million of containerboard a year to Ecuador.

"Removing one avenue of dispute resolution is a concern," said Rosenthal, who is a lawyer by training. "But we don't yet know what it will be replaced with."

