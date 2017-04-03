Soldier killed in Welsh firing range incident
LONDON A soldier died after an incident at a firing range in Wales and three others were wounded, Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Thursday.
Ecuadoreans vote on Sunday to chose whether business-friendly former bank boss Guillermo Lasso or leftist government candidate Lenin Moreno take the reins of the oil-rich Andean nation.
Here are some facts about the two candidates:
LENIN MORENO:
* Born in Nuevo Rocafuerte, in the Ecuadorean Amazon, in 1953.
* Studied public administration at Ecuador's Central University.
* Became paraplegic after he was shot during a robbery in 1998 while buying bread with his wife. After a difficult recovery, became a motivational speaker and wrote self-help books focused on humour as therapy. He uses a wheelchair.
* Was outgoing leftist President Rafael Correa's vice president from 2007 to 2013.
* Moved to Geneva, Switzerland, to become the United Nations' special envoy on disability in 2013.
* Promises to bolster social welfare in oil-rich Ecuador, with benefits for the disabled, single mothers, youth, and the elderly.
* Soft-spoken and prone to singing during campaign events, Moreno has a more conciliatory style than the mercurial Correa.
* Married, with three daughters.
GUILLERMO LASSO:
* Born in Ecuador's commercial hub of Guayaquil on the Pacific Ocean in 1955. He is the youngest of 11 children from a middle-class family.
* Studied economics at Quito's Catholic University, but never graduated.
* Began working at Guayaquil's stock market at age 15, and rose from there to get a position at a financial institution that later merged with Banco de Guayaquil.
* Was executive president of Banco de Guayaquil from 1994 to 2012.
* Ran for president in 2013, when he lost by a huge margin against Rafael Correa, the outgoing leftist president.
* Proposes to slash taxes, boost foreign investment, and stimulate job creation in the OPEC member nation.
* Married, with five children.
(Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer and Alexandra Valencia; Editing by Mary Milliken)
LONDON A soldier died after an incident at a firing range in Wales and three others were wounded, Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Thursday.
LONDON British pay-TV rivals Sky and Liberty Global's Virgin Media will team up to offer advertisers access to more than 30 million TV viewers in Britain and Ireland.
LONDON British mid caps were poised for their worst one-day fall this year on Thursday as a sharp slowdown in British retail sales last month offered the latest sign of darkening clouds over firms exposed to the domestic economy.