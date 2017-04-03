Soldier killed in Welsh firing range incident
LONDON A soldier died after an incident at a firing range in Wales and three others were wounded, Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Thursday.
QUITO Leftist government candidate Lenin Moreno has claimed victory in a tight presidential election in Ecuador on Sunday, likely continuing more than a decade of leftist rule in the OPEC nation of some 16 million people.
Some background on Moreno:
* Born in Nuevo Rocafuerte, in the Ecuadorean Amazon, in 1953.
* Studied public administration at Ecuador's Central University.
* Lost mobility in his legs after being shot during a robbery in 1998 while he out buying bread with his wife.
* After a difficult recovery, became a motivational speaker and wrote self-help books focused on humour as therapy.
* Was outgoing leftist President Rafael Correa's vice president from 2007 to 2013.
* Moved to Geneva, Switzerland, to become the United Nations' special envoy on disability in 2013.
* Promises to bolster social welfare in oil-rich Ecuador, with benefits for the disabled, single mothers, youth, and the elderly.
* Soft spoken and prone to singing during campaign events, Moreno has a more conciliatory style than mercurial president Rafael Correa.
* Married and has three daughters.
(Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer and Alexandra Valencia; Editing by Girish Gupta and Michael Perry)
LONDON A soldier died after an incident at a firing range in Wales and three others were wounded, Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Thursday.
LONDON British pay-TV rivals Sky and Liberty Global's Virgin Media will team up to offer advertisers access to more than 30 million TV viewers in Britain and Ireland.
LONDON British mid caps were poised for their worst one-day fall this year on Thursday as a sharp slowdown in British retail sales last month offered the latest sign of darkening clouds over firms exposed to the domestic economy.