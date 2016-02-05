QUITO Ecuadorean President Rafael Correa on Friday said he had fired the Andean country's top military brass for allegedly overcharging the Environment Ministry by $41 million in a sale of land in 2010.

The Armed Forces apparently sold 66 lots to the Environment Ministry for $48 million, but a report from the Attorney General's office this week said they were worth only $7 million.

"With great pain I had to prematurely end the High Command. We will not allow anyone to manipulate soldiers or the country," Correa said on Twitter, adding he would discount $41 million from the state's annual social security contributions to the military.

The military says the sale's terms were clear and has requested the government review its decision.

It is unclear how many members of the military have been laid off.

