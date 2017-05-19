Car rams police van on Paris' Champs Elysees, driver dead
PARIS A man deliberately rammed a car carrying weapons and explosives into a police van as it drove in a convoy down Paris's Champs Elysees avenue on Monday, officials said.
LONDON Wikileaks' Julian Assange said on Friday he was prepared to talk to Britain and the United States after Sweden dropped a probe into an allegation of rape against him, but he defended his right to remain in Ecuador's embassy in London.
Appearing at the balcony of the central London embassy where he has spent five years, Assange criticised Western governments, but said he was prepared to enter into dialogue with London and Washington.
"My legal staff have contacted the United Kingdom authorities and we hope to engage in a dialogue about what is the best way forward," he said after raising a clenched fist in a gesture of victory.
"While there have been extremely threatening remarks made, I'm always happy to engage in a dialogue with the Department of Justice about what has occurred."
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by William Schomberg)
PARIS A man deliberately rammed a car carrying weapons and explosives into a police van as it drove in a convoy down Paris's Champs Elysees avenue on Monday, officials said.
BEIRUT The United States and Iran have flexed their military muscles in unprecedented ways in Syria to deter attacks on their allies and interests, with Russia warning Washington on Monday it would treat any U.S.-led coalition planes in its area of operations as potential targets after the U.S. military downed a Syrian jet.
LONDON The death toll from a fire that ravaged a London tower block last week has risen to 79, police said on Monday, as the government tried to show it was improving its handling of a tragedy that has angered the public.