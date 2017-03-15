Police release three men without charge in London Bridge attack probe
British police investigating the deadly attacks on London Bridge said they released three men without charge on Friday.
STOCKHOLM Swedish prosecutors said on Wednesday they would make a decision whether to continue with a preliminary investigation of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange over alleged rape when they have received a full translation of an interview conducted last year.
Assange, 45, has been wanted by Swedish authorities for questioning over allegations, which he has denied, that he committed rape in 2010.
"The prosecutors are still waiting for the translation of some minor parts of the report. These are expected to be completed shortly," the Prosecution Authority said in a statement.
"The prosecutors will now analyse the report and will thereafter decide what further investigative measures may be taken."
Prosecutors had been expected to announce whether they would proceed with the investigation this week.
GAZA Palestinian militant factions denied on Saturday a claim by Islamic State that three Palestinian men who carried out a fatal shooting and stabbing attack in Jerusalem were members of the militant group.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump had personal liabilities of at least $315.6 million (246.74 million pounds) to German, U.S. and other lenders as of mid-2017, according to a federal financial disclosure form released late on Friday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.