STOCKHOLM Ecuador has asked Sweden to submit a new application over the questioning of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange in London, Swedish prosecutors said on Thursday.

The Swedish prosecutor said Ecuador had informed Sweden in a letter that it would conduct the interview of Assange and has asked for a list of questions the Swedish prosecutor wants answered.

"At the moment, we consider if it affects the possibilities to conduct the investigative matters and, if that is case, we shall submit a renewed request," Director of Public Prosecution Marianne Ny said in a statement.

Assange, 44, took refuge at Ecuador's embassy in London in June 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he is wanted for questioning over allegations, which he denies, that he committed rape in 2010.

Assange says he fears Sweden will extradite him to the United States.

