Guitarist Eddie Van Halen performs during a private Valen Halen show to announce the band's upcoming tour at Cafe Wha? in New York January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

LOS ANGELES Guitarist Eddie Van Halen has undergone emergency surgery to treat a digestive disorder, forcing his hard rock group Van Halen to postpone its upcoming tour of Japan, the band said on its website on Thursday.

The guitarist, 57, had an emergency procedure to "treat a severe bout of diverticulitis" and is expected to make a full recovery within four to six months, the band said. No further surgery was needed.

Van Halen was scheduled to perform three days in Japan in November, appearing in Osaka on the 20th and 22nd and in Tokyo on the 27th. They will reschedule the dates in 2013.

The band, one of the biggest rock acts of the late 1970s and early 1980s with hits such as "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love" and "Jump", has endured feuds and line-up changes over the years.

Its current members are lead singer David Lee Roth, Van Halen brothers Eddie and Alex (drums) and Eddie's son Wolfgang Van Halen on bass guitar.

In January, the band announced a new tour and album with Roth singing, marking Van Halen's first full record with Roth since its "1984" CD was released on December 31, 1983.

(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte and Dale Hudson)