A combination of two pictures show the logo of grocery chain Kaiser's (L) and Edeka in Berlin, Germany, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

DUESSELDORF German supermarket group Edeka has taken legal action against a court decision blocking its right to appeal the veto of a proposed merger with rival Kaiser's, it said on Thursday.

In July a German court nullified Economics Minister Sigmar Gabriel's decision to allow Edeka to merge with grocery store chain Kaiser's, owned by retail group Tengelmann. At the time the court said its veto could not be appealed.

On Thursday, Edeka said it had legally challenged the Duesseldorf courts decision not to allow an appeal.

In March, Germany's economy ministry overruled a decision by the federal cartel office, granting special permission for the merger on the condition that no jobs were lost.

This special permission was then challenged and overturned by the higher regional court of Duesseldorf.

(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; writing by Edward Taylor; editing by Susan Thomas)