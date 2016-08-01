BEIJING China's Foreign Ministry said on Monday it hoped Britain can make a decision as soon as possible to guarantee the smooth implementation of the Hinkley Point nuclear plant, after Britain's new government said it would review the project again.

The project has always had strong support from both Britain and France, the ministry said in a statement sent to Reuters.

The plan by France's EDF (EDF.PA) to build two reactors with financial backing from a Chinese state-owned company was championed by British Prime Minister Theresa May's predecessor David Cameron as a sign of Britain's openness to foreign investment.

