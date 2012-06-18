PARIS French utility EDF (EDF.PA) said it had selected a Bouygues (BOUY.PA) and Laing O'Rourke joint venture as its preferred bidder to build a new nuclear power station at Hinkley Point in Somerset, England, in a contract worth up to 2 billion pounds ($3.1 billion).

"The work, which is subject to planning consent and EDF Energy taking its final investment decision at the end of this year, includes the construction of the main civil works for the nuclear island, the conventional island and supporting structures," EDF said on Monday.

The announcement means the joint venture companies will work on the development of a detailed design, construction methodology and programme, while EDF Energy makes its final investment decision at the end of this year.

