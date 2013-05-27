People walk past the logo of French state-owned utility EDF during the company's 2012 annual result presentation in Paris February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS French utility EDF (EDF.PA) is close to a deal with the British government to build new nuclear reactors, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The two sides are yet to agree on a guaranteed price, or strike price, for the electricity the reactors will generate, the paper said, citing people with direct knowledge of the talks.

The paper quoted a UK government spokeswoman as saying the negotiations on the strike price were still ongoing.

EDF declined to comment.

(Reporting by James Regan and Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier; Editing by Mark Potter)