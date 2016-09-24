Hinkley Point C nuclear power station site is seen near Bridgwater in Britain, September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

PARIS French state-controlled utility EDF (EDF.PA) has agreed to sign contracts with the British government for its Hinkley Point nuclear project on Thursday, French financial daily Les Echos reported.

The signing ceremony will take place in London, not in Somerset as it had been planned in July before the British government asked for a delay. Chinese utility CGN, which has a one-third stake in the project, will also be present, the paper said.

The paper also said that EDF's board would meet on Tuesday to discuss the new conditions the UK government has set for the project, notably that EDF will keep a majority stake in the project during construction.

EDF was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Geert De Clercq, Editing by Mathieu Rosemain)