File photo shows roads that cut through the site where EDF Energy's Hinkley Point C nuclear power station will be constructed in Bridgwater, southwest England October 24, 2013. Picture taken October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/File Photo

A tractor mows a field on the site where EDF Energy's Hinkley Point C nuclear power station will be constructed in Bridgwater, southwest England in this file photograph taken October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/Files

LONDON Britain said on Tuesday it was carefully considering all parts of the Hinkley Point nuclear power project and that the economy needed a secure energy supply with nuclear as an important part of the mix.

"Keeping the lights on is non-negotiable, and the government has plans in place to ensure we always have enough supplies," a spokeswoman for the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said.

"The UK needs a reliable and secure energy supply and nuclear is an important part of the mix. The government is now carefully considering all the component parts of the Hinkley project and will make its decision in the early autumn."

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)