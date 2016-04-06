The logo of EDF is seen on a security helmet of an employee in the Electricite de France (EDF) nuclear power station at Civaux, France, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS One of EDF's (EDF.PA) unions has threatened to launch a strike if the French utility decides to go ahead with its project to build two nuclear reactors in Britain.

Force Ouvriere (FO), one of EDF's smaller and more radical unions, said in a statement it would call a strike if EDF management schedules a board meeting to decide on the 18 billion pound Hinkley Point project before the May 12 EDF annual general shareholders meeting.

"If a board meeting is scheduled, we will launch a strike to demand that the Hinkley Point project is delayed," FO union leader Jacky Chorin told Reuters.

Chorin said he did not know whether other unions would follow FO's lead.

"Once the strike is on, I could see CGT and CFE-CGC follow, as they are also against the project," he said.

The CFE-CGC union, which represents managerial staff, has been the most critical of the project. Late last month, Christian Taxil, EDF board member for CFE-CGC, said in a letter to employees he would vote against Hinkley Point.

The CGT union, EDF's most powerful union with three seats on the EDF board, has also asked management to delay the project.

EDF's unions do not have the power to delay or block the project, but their public resistance to Hinkley Point is a stark break with a long consensual tradition at EDF.

The unions say the British project is too big a risk for EDF because of technological problems with the Areva-designed EPR (AREVA.PA) reactor EDF plans to build there and because EDF's balance sheet is already too stretched to finance a project of this magnitude.

Sources told Reuters in February the six union members on EDF's 18-seat board would vote against the project. Other board members are expected to vote in line with the French state, which owns 84.5 percent of EDF and which wants to go ahead with Hinkley Point.

Industry Minister Emmanuel Macron said earlier this month that not all of EDF's unions are against the project. Union sources say the more moderate CFDT union, which has made no public statements about the project, may vote in favour.

Strikes at EDF typically reduce France's power output by several gigawatts - one gigawatt corresponds roughly to the output of one EDF's 58 nuclear reactors - but the utility can import enough power from neighbouring countries to offset this.

