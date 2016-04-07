A tractor mows a field on the site where EDF Energy's Hinkley Point C nuclear power station will be constructed in Bridgwater, southwest England in this file photograph taken October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/Files

PARIS A group of some 100 EDF engineers and managers in its nuclear business said they were convinced the French utility could build the British Hinkley Point nuclear project on time.

The engineers' letter - published on EDF's (EDF.PA) intranet and seen by is a rare statement of support for EDF's 18 billion pound project to build two Areva-designed (AREVA.PA) European Pressurised Reactors (EPR) in Hinkley Point, southwest Britain.

EDF has said it plans to pour the first concrete for Hinkley Point in 2019. The project has an expected startup date of 2025.

At the end of March, another group of EDF engineers wrote an anonymous letter, published by French investigative website Mediapart, which said Hinkley Point should be delayed and that the project put the survival of the company at risk.

The 85 percent state-owned utility's unions have also argued that EDF should delay the project by a few years and EDF's former chief financial officer has resigned over worries that the firm will not be able to finance it.

But the French government has said the project should go ahead and EDF Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Levy told parliament on Tuesday delaying it would be a mistake.

"We are convinced that EDF is able to build and deliver the two Hinkley Point reactors on time," said the letter on EDF's intranet, which included the names of all the signatories.

The engineers said the French-German team that designed the EPR 20 years ago had not made industrial efficiency a priority and added that not having built new reactors since the late 1990s, the French nuclear industry had lost some of its skills.

This, they said, partly explains problems with the EPR that EDF is building in Flamanville, France, which is years behind schedule and billions over budget. One EPR under construction in Finland and two in China are also years behind schedule.

"The situation today is different, as the Hinkley Point reactors will be the fifth and sixth ones built," they said, adding that EDF had learned a lot from the Flamanville troubles.

They said that EDF cannot offer Britain the improved EPR New Model on which it is working, as it would be risky to build a new model outside France to a tight schedule.

The group added that the Hinkley Point project is a key element in the relaunch of France's nuclear industry.

"Like all projects of that magnitude, there are uncertainties, but it is our job to manage these. We are confident in our ability to succeed," the letter said.

