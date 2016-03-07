French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron attends a ceremony for the MSC Meraviglia cruise ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire, France, February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that the state fully backed EDF's management and its Hinkley Point nuclear project despite growing internal doubts about the cost and risks of the project.

"We confirm our full confidence in Chief Executive Officer Jean-Bernard Levy," Macron told reporters.

"We also renew our full support for the Hinkley Point project, which is an important project for EDF and will be profitable over the coming 30 years," he added.

Sources said on Sunday that former Finance Director Thomas Piquemal resigned over concerns that the 18 billion pound project would put much stress on heavily indebted EDF's balance sheet.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by James Regan)