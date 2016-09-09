LONDON Rolls-Royce (RR.L) said on Friday it had been awarded "preferred bidder" status to supply a diesel system to Hinkley Point C, the British nuclear plant that has been put on hold for further review by Prime Minister Theresa May.

In July, May suddenly postponed plans for the building of an 18-billion pound ($24 billion) nuclear plant by French firm EDF (EDF.PA) which is due to be built at Hinkley with funds from Chinese investors.

Rolls, the aerospace and engineering group, said in a statement it had been awarded "preferred bidder" status for a contract to supply an integrated nuclear emergency diesel system for Hinkley Point C.

"We hope very much to be able to finalise these important contracts as soon as we are able to do so, and play our part in the delivery of the UK's first nuclear reactors in more than twenty years," said Harry Holt, Rolls-Royce president of Nuclear.

