Cooling towers of France's Electricite de France (EDF) nuclear power station are seen in Saint Laurent near Orleans, Central France, December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS France's power group EDF (EDF.PA) is in partnership talks with China's state-owned Guangdong Nuclear Power Holding to build nuclear power plants in Britain, the Wall Street Journal said on Friday.

The deal could replace EDF's partnership with British utility Centrica (CNA.L) for new plants in the country and ease doubts about whether the French company has enough funds for its nuclear ambitions in Britain, the paper said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The talks are centred around Guangdong taking up the option for a 20 percent stake in new British nuclear projects that is held by Centrica, one of the people said.

The Chinese company could take a larger stake as well, another person said.

EDF declined to comment.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Mike Nesbit)