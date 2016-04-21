Electrical power pylons of high-tension electricity power lines are seen next to the EDF power plant in Bouchain, near Valenciennes, France, April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS French power utility EDF (EDF.PA) on Thursday named Xavier Griffe as its new finance director, replacing Thomas Piquemal, who quit in March over concerns the Hinkley Point nuclear project in the UK would overstretch the company's balance sheet.

Griffe, 47 and already an executive at the company, has been doing the job on a temporary basis since Piquemal's departure.

In a separate development with regard to the Hinkley Point plan which has divided opinion within the company, EDF's works council said in a statement it wanted to be consulted on the subject and threatened to take legal action if it was not.

(Reporting by Andrew Callus; editing by Michel Rose)