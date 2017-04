PARIS French utility EDF (EDF.PA) and nuclear group Areva (AREVA.PA) said on Wednesday they would extend tests on the vessel of a new-generation reactor they are building in northern France.

The two groups said in a statement that French nuclear regulator ASN had approved further tests on weak spots on the vessel and that meanwhile assembly was going ahead at the construction site in line with the schedule.

