PARIS EDF (EDF.PA) needs to change its strategy and invest in renewable energy rather than putting money into something as complicated as the Hinkley Point nuclear project, French Minister of State for State Reform Jean-Vincent Place said.

The comments on Thursday by the former head of the left-wing Greens contradict those of French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron, who has argued that EDF must go ahead with the 18 billion pound project to build two nuclear plants in Britain.

"EDF needs to change its strategic vision," Jean-Vincent Place said in an interview on Europe 1 radio.

"EDF should put its money into renewable energy, rather than into a project which has so many difficulties," the junior minister added.

The government was to discuss EDF's finances on Wednesday ahead of an EDF board meeting on Friday.

