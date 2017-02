A tractor mows a field on the site where EDF Energy's Hinkley Point C nuclear power station will be constructed in Bridgwater, southwest England in this file photograph taken October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/Files

PARIS French President Francois Hollande said utility EDF's Hinkley Point project in Britain should go ahead, a few days after his energy minister and former partner cast doubts on the $26 billion (18 billion pounds) plan to build nuclear reactors.

"I am in favour of this project going ahead," Hollande told Europe 1 radio in a wide-ranging interview on Tuesday.

Energy Minister Segolene Royal warned of the costs of Hinkley Point on Friday.

