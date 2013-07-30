The logo of Electricite de France (EDF) is seen on a building in the financial district of La Defense, near Paris, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS EDF's (EDF.PA) decision to pull out of its nuclear joint venture in the United States will have no impact on whether the French state-controlled utility opts to build new plants in the UK, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

CEO Henri Proglio said that notably because of reasons of security of supply, the situation of UK nuclear was different from that in the U.S., where the shale gas boom has transformed that country's energy market.

"The spectacular fall of the price of gas in the U.S., which was unimaginable a few years ago, has made this form of energy ultra competitive vis a vis all other forms of energy," he said. "It has completely reshaped the landscape of electric power generation in the US in favour of gas."

(Reporting By Geert De Clercq; Editing by Christian Plumb)