LONDON EDF Energy on Monday submitted its application to build the first new nuclear power plant in Britain, the country's Infrastructure Planning Commission (IPC) confirmed in a statement.

The IPC said it had until November 28 to accept or reject the application for Hinkley Point in Somerset from Britain's largest nuclear power producer.

"If the application is accepted, the process of approving the building of the nuclear plant will take about 12 months," an IPC spokesman said.

Last week EDF said it will not set a firm date for completion of its first new nuclear plant in Britain until it makes its final investment decision at the end of next year.

In July it applied for a site licence and an environmental permit for its Hinkley Point C nuclear plant in Somerset.

EDF's original start-up date of early 2018 was delayed following Japan's nuclear disaster in March, which forced the utility to adjust its timetable for the plant due to uncertainties about the future of nuclear power.

