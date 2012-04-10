LONDON EDF Energy, the UK's biggest atomic power producer, resumed output from two nuclear plants, bringing 1,200 megawatts of potential generation capacity back on to the grid, it said.

EDF said its 600-MW Sizewell B1 reactor returned to service several days ahead of schedule on Sunday after shutting down on March 2.

The company's 620-MW Hartlepool 1 reactor resumed outputting power on Tuesday following a manual shutdown at the beginning of the month, it added.

"Hartlepool power station is now raising load after it was manually shut down on Sunday, 1 April," the company said.

