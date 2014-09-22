PARIS Conditions set by European Union state aid regulators to approve French utility EDF's (EDF.PA) plan to build a nuclear plant in Hinkley Point, Britain will not jeopardise the 19 billion euro (15.06 billion pounds) project, a person familiar with the matter said.

Confirming a report in French financial daily Les Echos, the source said the EU conditions were not of a nature to put the project at risk, but declined to give details on the conditions.

The source said the utility's board would meet on September 29 and that the succession of chief executive Henri Proglio would be on the agenda.

Sources told Reuters last week that EU antitrust authorities are set to approve the project in coming weeks.

The EU competition watchdog opened an investigation into the project in December 2013, worried that the project's guaranteed power price - 92.50 pounds per megawatt-hour for 35 years, more than twice the current market rate - might distort competition.

(Reporting by Geert De Clercq)