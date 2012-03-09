LONDON Energy regulator Ofgem said EDF, one of the country's biggest energy suppliers, had agreed to pay 4.5 million pounds to help vulnerable consumers, after being found guilty of breaching marketing licence conditions.

Ofgem said the company's customers were not always given complete information during the sales process, and added that EDF telesales agents sometimes made opening statements in calls to customers that claimed savings before knowing if those were accurate for the specific customer.

"EDF Energy has offered to pay a 4.5 million pound package to help vulnerable consumers and its actions mark an important step forward by the company in improving consumers trust," the regulator said in a statement on Friday.

Ofgem said EDF would have faced a higher penalty if it had failed to maintain a constructive dialogue and had not accepted shortcomings in some of its sales processes identified by the investigation.

"EDF Energy has done the right thing by stepping forward and recognising there were weaknesses in its sales processes," Ofgem Senior Partner in charge of enforcement Sarah Harrison said. "The firm also took the initiative to correct these problems during Ofgem's investigation."

Friday's news comes a day after a report from government funded group Consumer Focus showed complaints against Britain's big six suppliers were down four percent on average in the October to December quarter.

The report showed SSE remained the best performing supplier with a five-star rating, while EDF remained at the bottom of the table, despite a 14 percent drop in complaints.

