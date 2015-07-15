A tractor mows a field on the site where EDF Energy's Hinkley Point C nuclear power station will be constructed in Bridgwater, southwest England in this file photograph taken October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/Files

PARIS French state-owned utility EDF (EDF.PA) expects to take a final investment decision on Britain's 16 billion pound Hinkley Point nuclear power plant after the summer, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

"We are fairly hopeful we will be able to take what is called a final investment decision on this project for two EPR reactors after the summer pause," CEO Jean-Bernard Levy told lawmakers in France's lower house of parliament.

Austria launched legal action earlier this month against the European Commission over its backing of British plans for the development in southwest England.

