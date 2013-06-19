People walk past the logo of French state-owned utility EDF during the company's 2012 annual result presentation in Paris February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS The Paris prosecutor has opened a preliminary investigation into the terms of a consulting contract between French utility EDF (EDF.PA) and a former top-level group official, the prosecutor's office said on Wednesday, confirming a report in afternooon daily Le Monde.

The preliminary probe into allegations of "misappropriating funds, aiding and receiving proceeds resulting from a fraud" focuses on a 2010 consulting contract with Tixmer, a firm founded by Andre Merlin, former chief executive of EDF transmission grid unit RTE, a court official told Reuters.

EDF's chief executive Henri Proglio signed the two-year strategy consulting contract with Tixmer in 2010.

Prosecutors are checking whether Merlin's consulting fee did not conflict with EDF's independency rules. Merlin, who is retired, currently chairs the supervisory board of RTE, EDF's electricity transmission unit.

EDF declined to comment. Merlin could not immediately be reached for comment.

The investigation was sparked by a Court of Auditors (Cour des Comptes) report about EDF earlier this year.

