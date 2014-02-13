PARIS Henri Proglio, chief executive of French state-controlled utility EDF (EDF.PA), said a renewal of his five-year mandate would depend on the government, but said he was keen on a second term. And maybe more.

Referring to two 100-year bonds EDF has recently issued, Proglio indicated he was ready to stay at the helm for a long time. "We have issued a 100-year loan and I obviously have a strong ambition to be there to repay the last cent," he said.

Proglio, whose term ends on November 22, is seen by many as too close to conservative former French President Nicolas Sarkozy to win a reappointment from his socialist successor Francois Hollande. But a landmark nuclear deal in the UK and an 84 percent rise in EDF shares over the past year have boosted his position.

The French state owns 84.4 percent of EDF.

"I have never put myself forward as a candidate ... it will be up to the shareholder to decide," Proglio told reporters on the sidelines of EDF's 2013 earnings conference.

"My responsibility is to bring this ship as far as possible and get it ready for the big wide ocean ... it would be a bit sad for this company if I limited my ambition or my action to the end of November."

Proglio, who will turn 65 in June, came to EDF from Veolia Environnement (VIE.PA), where he rose to become CEO in 2003 after more than 30 years at the world's largest water and waste group.

EDF has an age limit of 68 for its CEO, so a renewal of Proglio's mandate would mean either he accepts a shortened tenure or the government agrees to increase the age limit.

On Wednesday, French oil major Total (TOTF.PA) said its board had asked shareholders to raise the age limits for the chairman and CEO positions, a move that would allow an extension of Christophe de Margerie's time in the post.

