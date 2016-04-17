French President Francois Hollande attends a joint news conference with Lebanon's Prime Minister Tammam Salam at the government palace in downtown Beirut, Lebanon April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

PARIS French president Francois Hollande will chair a meeting devoted to the future of state-owned utility EDF (EDF.PA) next week, Les Echos reported on Sunday.

"The electricity company, which has an important investment programme in the works, wants to secure financial guarantees from the state," the newspaper said, adding EDF would hold a board meeting on April 22.

EDF had no immediate comment.

French Economy minister, Emmanuel Macron, told the BBC on Sunday EDF would go ahead with the construction of the Hinkley Point nuclear power plant in Britain, a 18-billion-pound project.

The venture was announced in October 2013 but a final investment decision has been delayed as EDF struggled to find partners and financing.

(Reporting by Matthias Blamont, editing by Louise Heavens)