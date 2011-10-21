LONDON British firm Enterprise, owned by private equity firm 3i Group, has been recommended to Edinburgh councillors as preferred provider for an environmental services contract worth 30 million pounds.

British outsourcer Enterprise beat a joint venture bid from construction group Kier and waste management firm Shanks Group, for the seven-year deal, which must now be put to councillors on October 27 for a final decision.

Edinburgh council, which is also tendering contracts for services and facilities management worth over 400 million pounds in total, is one of many local authorities searching for cost savings in light of tough austerity measures across Britain.

The outsourcing deal is expected to save the council up to 71.6 million pounds over seven years, it said.

Council officers are recommending that private company Enterprise provide services including street cleaning, park maintenance, bin collections in partnership with the council.

Unions however are opposed to the rise in the outsourcing of public services and are fighting to keep services in-house.

"I appreciate that this is a difficult time for staff," said council leader Jenny Dawe in a statement. "In these challenging times it is essential that the Council critically examines every opportunity to enhance services and improve efficiency," she added.

Enterprise provides services to the utility industry and a number of UK local authorities - including Liverpool and Westminster City Councils - ranging from waste collection and repairs, to highways maintenance and engineering.

